Nvidia Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (-63.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.25B (-22.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NVDA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 22 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 26 downward.

