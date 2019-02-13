Cerner -5% on long-term guidance cut

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) drops 4.7% after management cuts its long-term guidance during today's analyst event. Cerner drops its revenue growth forecast through 2023 from 7% to 12% to 6% to 9%.

JPMorgan analyst Lisa Gill calls the new target "more realistic, given assumptions for a slight decline at the core."

Gill notes that CERN expects higher earnings growth with operating margins expected to return to over 20% over the five-year period.

Evercore analyst Ross Muken says the forecast is "still aspirational" and reiterates his Underperform rating.

Analyst day presentation materials.