Yamana Gold Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (+110.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $472.78M (-1.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AUY has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.