Covanta Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $479.46M (-3.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CVA has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.