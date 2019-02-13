Barclays makes another hire from JPMorgan: New York Post

Barclays (BCS +0.2% ) has hired Fater Belbachir, one of JPMorgan's (JPM +0.7% ) global heads in stock trading, the New York Post reports, citing two people familiar with the matter.

He'll report to another JPMorgan alum, Tim Throsby, who heads investment banking at Barclays.

Barclays CEO Jes Staley left JPMorgan in 2013 for hedge fund BlueMountain Capital before taking the CEO role at Barclays in 2015.

The new hire comes after the U.S. Justice Department reportedly investigated a one-year "no-poach" agreement between the banks in 2016. The DOJ took no action on the matter.