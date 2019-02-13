SEC sues former Apple exec for insider trading (update)

The SEC files an insider trading lawsuit against former Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) lawyer Gene Levoff.

Levoff, who served as the senior director of corporate law and corporate secretary until his forced leave last April and termination in September, "traded on material nonpublic information about Apple's earnings three times during 2015 and 2016," says the SEC. Levoff allegedly profited and avoided losses of $382K in the period.

Levoff is also accused of ignoring the blackout period on more than one occasion.

Update: In a statement to Bloomberg, Apple confirms Levoff was fired after authorities contacted the company about his insider trading. Apple conducted an internal investigation with the help of outside legal experts and then made the cut.