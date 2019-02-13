Barrick Gold -3% but CEO Bristow sets bullish view of production, costs

Barrick Gold (GOLD -3.6% ) expects to produce 5.1M-5.6M oz. of gold in 2019, up at least 13% from 2018 levels, but shares are lower as the miner forecasts costs of production higher than many analysts expected.

Barrick guides all-in sustaining costs of $870-$920/oz. for the newly merged company this year, compared with $806/oz. for stand-alone Barrick last year; BMO analyst Andrew Kaip says the cost guidance was higher than he expected, and Q4 free cash flow was below his estimate of $260M.

The miner last year backed away from a goal of reducing all-in sustaining costs to $700/oz., citing inflation and falling production as headwinds, but now that Barrick has completed its $5.4B merger with Randgold, CEO Mark Bristow tells Bloomberg that he sees "every indication" that the new company's costs can move toward that goal.

Bristow says Barrick will provide more clarity on its five-year cost outlook later this year, but efficiencies at some of its top assets - its mines in Nevada and Pueblo Viejo in Dominican Republic - will drive the improvement.