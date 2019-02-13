AstraZeneca Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (-43.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.25B (+8.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AZN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward.