GasLog Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (+1800.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $176.79M (+30.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GLOG has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.