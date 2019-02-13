Taseko Mines -6% after Q4 loss, 11% full-year production drop

Taseko Mines (TGB -6.6% ) tumbles after reporting a slight adjusted Q4 loss and weaker production in a "challenging" operating environment.

TGB says copper production at its Gibraltar mine in British Columbia fell 11% Y/Y to 125.2M lbs. from 141.2M lbs. in the prior year, and molybdenum output also fell 11% to 2.37M lbs. from 2.64M lbs.

TGB expects Gibraltar to produce 130M lbs. of copper in 2019 with fewer significant fluctuations than last year.

"Even though we expect higher copper pricing in 2019, we have made a number of mine plan adjustments and spending curtailments to address the weaker pricing environment," CEO Russell Hallbauer says.