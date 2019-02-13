Tempur Sealy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Tempur Sealy (NYSE:TPX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (+22.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $659.44M (+1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TPX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.