Patrick Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Patrick (NASDAQ:PATK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (-13.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $519M (+9.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PATK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.