USMCA threatened by divide over enforcement: WSJ

A disagreement over how to enforce trade rules may delay or derail a Congressional vote on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement--the new version of the North American Free Trade Agreement that the Trump administration negotiated last year.

Democrats want the administration to add provisions that makes sure Mexico enforces environmental protections and allows workers to form unions, the Wall Street Journal reports.

"Right now, the president's Nafta update can't be enforced," says Senator Ron Wyden, a top Democrat on the Senate committee that oversees trade.

Most Democrats and Republicans in Congress want mechanisms in trade pacts that are intended to hold all parties accountable through international arbitration panels or other means.

The Trump administration, though, opposes such panels on the premise that binding decisions they issue could undermine U.S. sovereignty.

Some Congressional aides say the administration and Congress need to resolve their differences by summer, before Canadian elections complicate ratification by the three countries.

