Agios Pharmaceuticals Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.67 (+7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.83M (+92.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AGIO has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.