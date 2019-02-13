Cognex Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (-12.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $184.81M (+2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CGNX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.