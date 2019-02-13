Canada Goose Holdings Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (+3.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $266.39M (+0.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, GOOS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.