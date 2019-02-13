MagnaChip Semiconductor Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-87.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $176.5M (+1.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.