Morgan Stanley bullish on Constellation Brands

Morgan Stanley calls Constellation Brands (STZ +1.8% ) an "underappreciated growth story" at a bargain price.

"We believe the market is materially mispricing STZ’s medium-term revenue growth trajectory after a series of negative events has driven outsized recent STZ stock underperformance (-19% over last 6 months vs. +4% at beverage peers)," notes the MS analyst team.

The firm expects "outsized" beer revenue growth to continue - led by momentum at Modelo Especial, more Premier innovation/expansion and stabilization with the Corona Extra/Light business.

Morgan Stanley keeps an Overweight rating on Constellation and bumps up its price target to $233.