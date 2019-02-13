Google plans $13B spree on U.S. data centers

Google (GOOG +0.6% ) plans to invest $13B throughout 2019 in data centers across the U.S. and in the process hire tens of thousands of people.

The tech giant says the plans will add more than 10,000 new construction jobs in Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Virginia.

After the new investment, Google will have locations in 24 states, including data centers in 13 communities.

With the expansion, Google says it's also making significant renewable energy investments.

