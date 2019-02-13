Precision Drilling Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (+37.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $298.19M (-14.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PDS has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.