EQT Midstream Partners Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.18 (-7.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $376.46M (+67.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EQM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.