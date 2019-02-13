Blucora Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $101.09M (+3.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, BCOR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.