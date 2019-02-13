Cowen Group Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Cowen Group (NASDAQ:COWN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (+190.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $194.32M (+6.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, COWN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.