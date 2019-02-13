Union Gaming points to strong execution at Red Rock Resorts

Union Gaming analyst John DeCree weighs in on Red Rock Resorts (RRR +5.4% ) following the casino operator's Q4 earnings report.

"We believe RRR is executing on its development projects and operationally on a same-store basis and will continue to benefit from a very strong macro back drop in Las Vegas," writes DeCree.

DeCree keeps a Hold rating and price target of $27 on Red Rock, saying "we believe the market has been efficient in valuing this one given its lack of complexity."

"Las Vegas as a whole had a very good 4Q18, but if RRR can maintain this pace of operational performance going forward, we believe there could be upside to our estimates and price target," he notes.

