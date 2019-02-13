Arch Coal Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.42 (-17.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $570.69M (+1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, ARCH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.