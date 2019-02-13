Schultz brushes aside question on Starbucks stake

Howard Schultz isn't saying if he plans to sell his shares in Starbucks (SBUX +0.5% ) if he runs president. He called the question premature when asked last night at a CNN town hall meeting.

The ex-CEO of the company said it's possible the Starbucks shares could go into a blind trust if he were to win the U.S. presidential election.

Shares of SBUX have done just fine since Schultz started his book tour/presidential tease, up about 7%.

