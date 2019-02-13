Agnico Eagle Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-85.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $525.64M (-7.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AEM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.