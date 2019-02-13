Youngevity acquires all assets of Khrysos Global; shares +14%

Youngevity International (YGYI +14.7% ) announced the acquisition of all the assets of Khrysos Global–a Tampa, Florida based manufacturer of hemp-based CBD extraction equipment, for a total consideration of $16M.

This acquisition wil help establish YGYI's newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary, Khrysos Industries, Inc, as a global player in the field-to-finish hemp-CBD oil, isolate, and distillate market.

YGYI agreed to issue to the principals of Khrysos, contingent consideration warrants to purchase up to 3M shares of Common Stock at an exercise price of $10 per share upon the achievement of certain revenue and net income milestones.

The closing of the transactions is scheduled for February 15, 2019.