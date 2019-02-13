Scorpio Tankers Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.50 (-257.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $160.23M (+8.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, STNG has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.