Quest Diagnostics Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.37 (-2.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.88B (-3.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DGX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.