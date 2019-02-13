Huntington Ingalls Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.51 (+45.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.03B (+1.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HII has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.