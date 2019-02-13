Bloomin' Brands Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (-36.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1B (-8.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BLMN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.