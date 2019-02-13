First American Financial Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.46B (-1.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FAF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.