Apple increased autonomous testing in 2018 (update)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) increased its testing of self-driving cars last year with tens of thousands of miles logged compared to the hundreds of miles in 2017, according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles data.

Late last month, Apple dismissed over 200 employees from its secretive Project Titan autonomous driving unit. The company explained the cut as simple restructuring.

Update with more information from the DMV report:

Apple logged 79,745 miles of testing in California last year compared to its 838 miles in 2017. Waymo (GOOG +0.4% )(GOOGL +0.5% ), by comparison, had 10M miles of road testing around the world in 2018 with 1.2M of those in California.

Waymo's disengagement rates dropped by half last year. Disengagement refers to when a human safety driver has to take over for the car due to an error or a dangerous driving situation. Waymo's 2018 rate was 0.09 per 1,000 self-driven miles or 1 disengage per 11,017 miles self-driven.

GM's (GM) Cruise scored a disengage rate of 1 per 5,205 while Apple had 1 per 1.1 miles, though Apple disagrees with the DMV's metric.