Apple streaming service arriving without HBO, Netflix?

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) plans to launch its video streaming service in April or early May, but Netflix (NFLX -1% ) won't be there and HBO might not join, according to CNBC sources.

The streaming product will include Apple's original content and a platform for users to subscribe to other streaming services.

Lions Gate's Starz, CBS' Showtime, and Viacom are expected to participate in Apple's platform, which will resemble Amazon's Channels offering.

HBO might still join but hasn't reached an agreement with Apple, which is offering lower terms than Amazon.

