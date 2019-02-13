Chemours Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Chemours (NYSE:CC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (-16.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.51B (-4.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.