Globant Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (+23.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $139.49M (+20.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GLOB has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.