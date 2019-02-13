Brazil aims to make Vale private again, government official says

Brazil's government intends to make Vale (VALE +1.6% ) "private again" by selling its shares and pushing out quasi-state pension funds, according to a senior official.

"Pension funds controlled by the government control Vale," Privatization Secretary Salim Mattar said today. "We’re here to re-privatize Vale."

State-development bank BNDES intends to sell Vale shares but has yet to find a good moment to do so, Mattar said.

Vale’s shares, which had lost 28% in the aftermath of last month's deadly tailings dam break, have ticked higher following the remarks.