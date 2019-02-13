BGC Partners Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-57.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $459.35M (-48.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BGCP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.