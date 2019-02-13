EQT Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

EQT (NYSE:EQT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (+6.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.28B (+13.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EQT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.