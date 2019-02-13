Alkermes Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (-112.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $255.09M (-7.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ALKS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.