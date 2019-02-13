IBM announces $700M Santander deal, $25M initiative

IBM (IBM +0.8% ) and Banco Santander announce a five-year global technology agreement valued at $700M to accelerate Santander's digital transformation.

At the end of last year, Banco Santander had 981B euros in funds from 144M customers across 13,000 branches in Europe and the Americas.

In other IBM news, the company announces Code and Response, a $25M four-year deployment initiative to put open-source tech developed in coding challenges into communities.

In the first year, Code and Response will pilot Project OWL, 2018's Call for Code challenge winner that is an IoT and software solution to help first responders and victims connect during disasters. The pilot will put the tech to work in Puerto Rico, North Carolina, Osaka, and other disaster-struck regions.