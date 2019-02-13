Large Tesla holders update on positions

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment fund held 8.28M shares of Tesla (TSLA -0.8% ) at the end of Q4, according to a SEC filing.

The position makes the Saudi sovereign fund the 6th largest Tesla shareholder. PIF also holds a stake in Lucid Motors.

A separate filing shows that Fidelity boosted its stake in Tesla slightly to just over 9M shares or a 5.291% position. The Fidelity stake in the EV automaker is still less than the 11.2M shares held at the end of Q2.

Earlier this week, T. Rowe Price reported a reduction in its Tesla stake to 10.1% from 12.4%.