Keystone pipeline partial shutdown to last 'days not weeks,' Cenovus exec says

A shutdown of part of TransCanada's (TRP +0.4%) Keystone oil pipeline will continue for "days not weeks," following last week's leak in Missouri, Keystone shipper Cenovus Energy (CVE +4.9%) says.
CVE executive VP of downstream Keith Chiasson says TRP has told him it has identified the location of the leak and is working on a repair plan.
CVE also said in its earnings conference call that the Wood River, Ill., refinery it owns jointly with Phillips 66 (PSX +2%) is still operating at reduced rates following a fire last weekend.
