Lincoln Electric Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.20 (+18.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $762.94M (+2.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LECO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.