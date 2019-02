Peru's environmental agency has ruled out that mining waste found in a river near Southern Copper's (SCCO +1.6% ) Cuajone mine was the product of a spill.

The agency says it is still supervising operations at the mine, which is located in an area hit by heavy rains over the past week.

The miner had denied any tailings spill but has said the rains caused flooding in some of its installations and that one of its employees was swept away by a mudslide.