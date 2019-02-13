Avon Products Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (-41.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.43B (-8.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AVP has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.