BorgWarner Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.55B (-1.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BWA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.