Apollo near deal to buy Nexstar TV stations for $1B-plus - Bloomberg

Apollo Global Management (APO +0.7%) is closing in on a deal to buy a group of local television stations from Nexstar Media (NXST +1%) for more than $1B, Blooomberg reports.
The P-E firm and media company could announce a transaction in the next week, according to the report.
NXST has been attracting interest from rival companies as well as buyout firms for the stations it promised to sell in order to secure regulatory approval for its $4.1B takeover of Tribune Media (TRCO +0.2%).
