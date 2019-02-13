Canopy Growth Q3 2018 Earnings Preview

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.12 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $62.34M (+187.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, CGC has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.

